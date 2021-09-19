‘Lies, Lies And Only Lies’: Priyanka Gandhi On UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Governance Claims

The Uttar Pradesh government should have answered people's questions during its four-and-a-half years in power, but it continues to spread "lies, lies, and only lies," said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state had not had riots because the governance had changed completely from the past, giving welfare programmes directly to those who deserved them.

Taking to Twitter, she questioned, "The UP government should have answered the questions of the public after 4.5 years, but no. Then lies, lies and only lies — On giving jobs to lakhs of vacant posts and making pending recruitments In giving the price of sugarcane, wheat, paddy, potato to the farmer reducing electricity prices in curbing inflation UP government failed[sic]."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks UP govt

"What did the BJP government make Uttar Pradesh, number 1 in malnutrition, number 1 in crimes against women, number 1 in kidnappings, number 1 in murder cases, number 1 in atrocities against Dalits," she said in another tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi has been critical of the Yogi Adityanath government's performance on a number of fronts. She stated last week that people will change the government and the chief minister in the next assembly polls.

उत्तरप्रदेश को क्या बनाया भाजपा सरकार ने



👉कुपोषण में नंबर 1

👉महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध में नंबर 1

👉अपहरण के मामले में नंबर 1

👉हत्या के मामलों में नंबर 1

👉दलितों के खिलाफ अपराध के मामले में नंबर 1 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 19, 2021

Yogi Adityanath on 4.5 years of BJP in UP

At the end of his government's 4.5 years in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the state, explaining the state's shift from 'mafia raj to prosperity.' As the chief minister of a state with 24 crore people, he congratulated them and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for guiding his government to good governance and success. Yogi Adityanath accused the Opposition of encouraging mafia raj during their tenure and praised the BJP Government's efforts to help the needy in his speech.

लक्ष्य अंत्योदय, प्रण अंत्योदय, पथ अंत्योदय...



सुशासन, विकास व जनसेवा के साढ़े चार वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर मीडिया से संवाद... https://t.co/SwoVUSw5X9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 19, 2021

"To complete four and a half years tenure in a state like UP is very important in the view of security and good governance. Perception of the state has changed in the country. This is the same UP where riots had become a trend earlier. But in the last four and a half years, there was no riot," he stated. Yogi Adityanath, sounding the poll horn for the UP elections, stated that he had fulfilled all of the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra and that the BJP government would return to power in 2022 with more than 300 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI)