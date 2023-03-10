'Lies' on migrant workers a fallout of my call for opposition unity against BJP, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has alleged the "lies spread" regarding the attacks on migrant workers in the state was a fallout of his recent call for opposition unity to dislodge the ruling BJP at the Centre next year and blamed the saffron party functionaries for doing so.

In his "Ungalil Oruvan" question and answer series, the chief of the ruling DMK asserted no migrant worker in the state has been assaulted as alleged.

Many such workers were employed in Tamil Nadu for a long time and never have they faced any issues, he said.

"Some have been preparing fake videos and spreading lies.The BJP functionaries in north India have done this with an agenda. You will understand the conspiracy behind doing so, if you notice that such lies were spread the very next day I highlighted the need for political organisations opposed to the BJP joining hands at the national level," he said.

At his birthday rally here on March 1, attended by leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Stalin had stressed for opposition unity to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The CM said that soon after he received information about the alleged attacks, he enquired if the migrant workers were targeted anywhere in the state and it emerged that it was not the case.

"I have informed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar that not even a small irritation has been caused (to the workers)," he said, adding the official delegation from that state which had visited TN over the issue has returned with 'satisfaction'.