Like Father, Like Daughter?: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s Daughter Abused Cops In June

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali was caught on camera reprimanding a woman and getting her detained by the police for asking him questions on allegations of land encroachment against her. The incident took place on Friday when the MLA was on rounds to monitor waterlogging issues in Bengaluru.

In a short video of the incident, the woman was seen approaching Limbavali with a grievance when the Mahadevapura MLA yelled at her. The woman was holding a paper, which she tried to show to the MLA, but he turned around, pulled the paper, and tore it. When the woman said she was only seeking justice, the MLA asked, "Do you have no shame?"

The victim tried to correct his behaviour by saying, "You cannot speak to a woman like this?" However, Limbavali lost his cool and screamed, "So what if you are a woman? I know how to handle people like you."

He then ordered the police to detain her.

Aravind Limbavali's daughter abused a cop in June

Notably, this is not the first incident of VVIP racism and abuse of power from the MLA's family. Back in June, Aravind Limbavali's daughter was also seen misbehaving with cops after she was caught rash driving in Bengaluru.

The MLA's daughter engaged in an ugly argument with the police officials and went on to abuse them. She even physically attacked a journalist who was trying to film the incident.

In the visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network, the former Minister's daughter can be seen telling police, "For your information, it's an MLA's car, Will you book me now? Will you book me for overtaking a vehicle? Are we not allowed to overtake a police vehicle? Even if it is a police vehicle, do you know whose vehicle is this? Do you know my Father? It is MLA Aravind Limbavali's car. How dare you stop my vehicle?"

The MLA's daughter further went on to hit the video journalist and abused him for covering the lawlessness. "Shut the camera off. Shut it off. Where are you from?" she asked him in a heated voice."

According to the police, Limbavali's daughter was fined for rash driving, overtaking the police vehicle, and violating traffic protocols. The cops blocked her car to question her, but she lost her cool and started misbehaving with them.

After a video of the incident went viral, the BJP MLA had issued an apology for his daughter's behaviour with the police.