'Like Guerilla Warfare': Cong MP Ravneet Bittu Elaborates Attack On Him At Protest Site

A day after Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was forced to leave the protest site by the protesting farmers, Bittu has alleged that he pro Khalistani elements are attempting to hijack the farmers' protests. He also stated that the protestors were being paid money to raise the Khalistani flags at the protest sites.

While speaking with ANI, he elaborated on the incident when he was forced to leave the protest site on Sunday.

He said, "We three got down from the car and it was all normal and farmers were taking selfies with us. All of a sudden thousands of people, as they do in Guerilla warfare, came to attack us with whatever weapon they had, be it a sticks or other sharp weapons."

He also stated that the protestors attacked the turban, which is a matter of faith and pride of Sikhs. The Congress MP on Sunday visited the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border to extend his support to the protests, however, the agitating farmers forced him to leave the protest site. Visuals of the incident showed farmers attacking his car asking him to leave the location.

This is not the first instance when Congress leaders have been asked to leave by the agitating farmers. Farmers have maintained that they are not seeking any political party's support even as the opposition parties - Congress, AAP, Shiv Sena, NCP's open support. In December too, Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala was forced out of protests by the farmers in Delhi, when he had visited the protest site to extend his support on behalf of Congress.

Farmers gearing up for tractor rally on Republic Day

Meanwhile, the route for the farmers' tractor rally on Republic has been finalised and approved by the Delhi Police on Sunday. None of the routes is said to be entering the capital with most of the routes moving towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad.

However, the Delhi police Special CP announced that the farmers would be allowed to enter Delhi for the tractor rally, with barricades being removed from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26. As per sources, roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally. The permission to enter Delhi has been given only for the Republic Day, with an assurance from the farmers that they will go back to their protest sites the following day.

