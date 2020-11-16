Likely To Be Named Bihar Deputy CM, Tarkishore Prasad Says Sushil Modi Recommended Him

Following Bihar election results, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad told Republic TV that the state will have two Deputy CMs. He further informed that his name was proposed by the former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi while adding that BJP and JDU will now work in collaboration as partners. This comes just as JDU chief Nitish Kumar was elected as NDA legislature party leader before he takes oath as the Bihar CM once again. He also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President of BJP JP Nadda will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM Nitish Kumar, along with other ministers, which is scheduled for 4.30 pm on Monday, November 16.

Speaking to Republic, the Tarkishore Prasad whose name is strongly being touted for one of the two Deputy CMs said, "We all work as party workers and then when we are given higher positions we do our best to do justice to the office and this is BJP's speciality. After becoming the leader of Bihar Vidhayak Mandal, the word is that I am supposed to become the Deputy CM of the state alongside Renu Devi under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. Two people will take oath as the Deputy CM's of Bihar. Renu Devi has also been elected as the Deputy Chief of BJP's legislative party which makes her very much eligible for this position."

When asked about other positions, Tarkishore Prasad refused to comment and said, "I won't comment on this as our National and regional leaders have been discussing this with JDU and other coalition parties. A decision will be taken by the leadership on all of this. They will take a call on the number of Ministers who will take oath today."

"Sushil Modi recommended my name": Tarkishore Prasad

Former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi has been a known name for a long time now and when asked about the change, Tarkishore Prasad said that Sushil Modi is the one who proposed his name for the position. He further informed that the new elected Deputy CM's will work under the guidance of Sushil Modi.

Hailing the BJP leader, Tarkishore Prasad said, "Sushil Modi ji is a very good leader, he is a prominent personality. I have learnt a lot from him throughout my political career. BJP does not have a big or small post and Sushil Modi ji will not just be a party leader but he will also be our guide. His experience and qualities will be put to good use by the national party leaders."

