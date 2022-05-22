'Limited Scope For States': BJD MP Amar Patnaik Dismisses Centre's VAT Reduction Demand

After slashing fuel prices, the BJP-led Central government has now asked the Opposition-ruled states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel. Responding to the Centre, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Odisha MP Amar Patnaik on Sunday dismissed the demand and cited the "limited scope" for the collection of revenue for the states.

The MP further added that in the form of VAT, states already have a narrow revenue-raising space. On Saturday, the Central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively.

'States have limited scope for tax reduction': BJD MP Amar Patnaik

"The states have limited scope or space to reduce taxes because it affects the already narrow revenue-raising space available for the states whereas the Centre collects excise duty, additional excise duty and cess & surcharge on petrol and disease while the States collect only VAT. Therefore, the Centre has much more scope and space for reducing the tax, duty & cess component on these products and they have done that ostensibly to address the issue of rising inflation in the country affecting the common man and the poor who were reeling under its impact for several months now," Patnaik told ANI.

The BJD MP said that the last time when the Centre reduced the excise duty in November 2021, Odisha was one of the few states that had reduced VAT on fuels in an attempt to bring down the fuel price even though "we were just recovering from the pandemic."

On being asked, if Odisha will reduce the VAT on fuels, BJD MP told ANI, "The state government will have to examine its own resource base to see if further reduction in VAT is possible or not without affecting public welfare programmes being undertaken by the government under the direction and guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. I am sure appropriate action will be taken at an appropriate time by the state government."

Centre announces reduction in price of petrol & diesel

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to the common man. This move will reduce petrol price by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre in diesel.

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government."

The Centre also asked all state governments, especially states that haven't reduced prices in the first round (November 2021), to implement a similar cut.

Moreover, Union Minister Sitharaman announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6,100 crores a year," she said. Also, a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was announced to help the people of the country.

(Image: ANI/PTI)