Lingayat Seer Claims Karnataka Govt Taking 30% Cut For Grants; CM Bommai Seeks Proof

Under fire for the death of a Hindu Vahini leader over 'cut-money' charges, the Karnataka Government on Monday faced fresh allegations levelled by Lingayat pontiff Dingaleshwar Swamy. In a massive claim, the seer alleged that mutts have to pay a 30% cut to receive government grants. Stating that 'everyone knew what was happening in the state', Dingaleshwar Swamy alleged that if a grant is given to a Swamiji (mutt) by the Karanata Government, it is given only after 30% commission is taken as cut.

“It has come to a stage where even mutts need to pay a 30% cut to receive government grants,” the seer had stated. “Works can start only after the kickback percentage is subtracted from the grants. Officials tell us that our work won’t happen if a certain sum of money isn’t subtracted,” the pontiff was quoted by local media as saying. The seer's remarks came while he was speaking at a public event at Badagandi in Bilgi taluk of Bagalkot district

Karnataka CM promises inquiry, seeks proof from seer

Responding to the massive claim, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai requested the Lingayat seer to divulge more information on the matter and detail who was asked to pay the alleged 30% commission to whom. Speaking to reporters, Bommai assured that the state took the allegation 'very seriously' and would set an inquiry into it if details were shared.

"This is a very great swami Ji with a very big track record. I only request His Holiness to give the entire proof. Who has paid and for what purpose has he paid. We will set an inquiry and get to the depth of it. We consider his allegation very seriously," said the Karnataka CM

Karnataka contractor death & Eswarappa's resignation

Notably, the latest corruption allegations come days after Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. A furore had erupted in Karnataka after Patil’s alleged suicide note, sent as a Whatsapp message, mentioned Minister KS Eshwarappa as "solely responsible" for his death. Following protests, Eshwarappa tendered his resignation and vowed to come back after clearing his name.