Lingayats Have Been Sidelined, May Quit Party: BJP Leader Pradeep Shettar

Lingayats have been sidelined within the Bhartiya Janata Party in Karnataka alleged BJP leader Pradeep Shettar. He underlined that with no importance within the party, many Lingayat stalwarts may quit the party in the near future.

Calling the BJP, a ‘Lingayat party’, Shettar said that leaders including BS Yediyurappa and Jagdish Shettar are being sidelined, and many among these two frontline leaders may quit the party soon. Saying that BJP brought down Yediyurappa from CM’s chair unceremoniously, Shettar said that the saffron party must handover the leadership of party to leaders hailing from Lingayat community. “If Modi should become PM for the 3rd time, BJP must make use of Lingayats in the party,” said the BJP leader.

“The BJP is neglecting the few Lingayat leaders who are left in the party. I do not know why there is such a trend. But I think all this is happening as the BJP is suffering from lack of proper leadership. The present leadership is systematically ignoring Lingayat leaders,” he said.

MLC Pradeep Shettar, and brother of former chief minister of Karnataka Jagdish Shettar, in a shocking revelation hinted that many Lingayat stalwarts may quit the party due to lack of respect. Shettar named a few leaders, like former minister Shankar Patil. JC Madhuswamy, MLA Renukacharya and former MLA SI Chikkanagagoudar.

Upon being asked if he would also switch sides, he refused and said that he would try to convince the central leadership while staying in the party.

BJP lost elections due to lack of Lingayat sympathy: Shettar

BJP MLC Shettar attributed the party's poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections to ignorance of Lingayat leaders and ultimately the entire community. “The BJP lost the Assembly elections as it lost the sympathy of the Lingayat voters,” said Shettar suggesting that the party can only do well in the state if it promotes Lingayat leaders at the state-level.

BJP banks upon Lingayat votes as the community forms the single-largest community in the state with 17% of the state's population. Lingayats had turned to BJP from Congress during 1990s after then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi had removed prominent Lingayat leader Veerendra Patil from the CM post. Post this, Yediyurappa has consolidated as the tallest Lingayat leader of the state to an extent that some years ago, Yediyurappa was synonymous to the BJP.

However, this assembly elections have passed on some worrying signs for the saffron party as BJP could only win 15 seats out of 69 seats, it fielded a Lingayat candidate on. On the contrary, the Congress party has secured 37 seats out of 46 Lingayat candidates, raising its toll from 13 seats in 2018 assembly elections.

