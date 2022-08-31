Congress came under fire after cartons allegedly containing liquor bottles were in a government vehicle outside the resort in which Jharkhand MLAs are staying. As per sources, nearly 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand reached the Mayfair resort in Raipur on Tuesday in a bid to avert 'poaching' attempts by BJP. Taking to Twitter, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh lambasted his successor Bhupesh Baghel for purportedly arranging liquor for the UPA legislators. Stressing that Chhattisgarh is not a den of such "immoral acts", he contended that the people of the state will never forgive him.

BJP national vice president Raman Singh opined, "Open your ears Bhupesh (Baghel) Ji and listen! Chhattisgarh is not a den of debauchery, which is feeding liquor and chicken to the MLAs of Jharkhand from the money of the people of Chhattisgarh. After Assam and Haryana now the MLAs of Jharkhand are camping here. The people of Chhattisgarh will never forgive you for these immoral acts."

भूपेश जी कान खोलकर सुन लीजिए!



छत्तीसगढ़ अय्याशी का अड्डा नहीं है, जो छत्तीसगढ़ियों के पैसे से झारखंड के विधायकों को दारू-मुर्गा खिला रहे हैं।



असम, हरियाणा के बाद अब झारखंड के विधायको का डेरा, इन अनैतिक कार्यों के लिए

छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी आपको कभी माफ नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/rBxQl51esd — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) August 30, 2022

EC heat on Hemant Soren

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.

With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.