Liquor Scam: After 14-hour Raid, Sisodia Says 'CBI Misused From Above, We're Not Afraid'

In his first response following raids at his residence, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been "asked from above" to stop the good work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He also claimed that he has not done any corruption.

After CBI officials left his residence after the 14-hour raid, Sisodia, speaking to reporters, said, "CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused from above."

'Everyone knows how CBI is controlled from above' says Sisodia

Stating that AAP has built schools and hospitals in the national capital and has the blessing of the people, the Deputy CM added, "Everyone knows how CBI is controlled from above. Attempts are being made to stop the good work of the Delhi government. We are honest people. We haven't done anything wrong. We have made schools in Delhi and brightened the future of lakhs of children. We have made hospitals. We have the blessings of people. The centre can never stop us."

The CBI carried out searches in connection with the Delhi excise policy. Last month, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. Eventually, the policy was withdrawn by the Delhi government.

Manish Sisodia 'accused no. 1' in CBI FIR

The FIR filed by CBI mentions Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. In total, there are 15 accused including then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar and nine businessmen.

In the FIR, the abovementioned are prima facie accused in the commission of offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477 A (Falsification of Accounts and Section 7 (Public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration) of Prevention of Corruption Act.