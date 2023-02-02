Liquorgate: Limelight On Kejriwal As ED Makes New Revelation; Delhi CM Calls It Fiction

The liquorgate probe has widened after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its chargesheet revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was created by the top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds for themselves. In its official report, the ED said that AAP's Vijay Nair orchestrated the entire scam and that he is not an ordinary party worker but a close associate of CM Arvind Kejriwal and closely interacted with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for the Excise Policy-related matters.

It even claimed that a closed-door meeting took place at the residence of Kejriwal and plans were laid to gain kickbacks from the excise policy.

Arvind Kejriwal's policy promoted cartel formations?

Through the investigations conducted over the Delhi liquor scam so far, the ED concluded that the excise policy promoted cartel formations through the back door awarding an exorbitant wholesale profit margin of 12% and a huge retail profit margin of 185%. It also incentivised other illegal activities on account of criminal conspiracy by the top leaders of AAP to extract kickbacks from the businesses, ED stated.

Citing a statement dated December 7, 2022 by C Arvind, Secretary to Manish Sisodia, ED revealed that he received a draft Group of Minister (GoP) report in mid-March last year and was called to Kejriwal's residence by the Delhi Dy CM where Satyendar Jain was also present. The ED said that the conspiracy of the GoM to give wholesale business to private entities and fix a 12% and getting 6% kickback was apparent because no discussions happened during the GoM about the same. The agency further revealed that it was Arvind who said that he saw such proposals for the first time and was directed to prepare the report on the basis of the said document.

Another major player in the liquorgate is Sameer Mahendru, who along with Nair (incharge of AAP's Media and Communication) and others has been arrested by ED. Mahendru, according to ED, came into the picture when Nair arranged an in-person meeting with Kejriwal and again via video call. Kejriwal allegedly told Mahendru to trust Nair since he is his close associate. "These facts are relevant to mention so as to establish the abatement of his actions in relation to the Excise Policy scam by the political leaders of the AAP," ED said.

Notably, Nair has been named by the ED as someone who acted as a broker on behalf of top AAP leaders for collecting bribes from various stakeholders in the Delhi Liquor business in exchange for favourable outcomes. He even threatened the stakeholders who were not agreeing to his demands, says ED.

AAP calls chargesheet 'fiction', BJP says otherwise

ED Chargesheet "Fiction" है



ED ने पूरे कार्यकाल में 5,000 Chargesheet File की होगी



कितने लोगों को सजा हुई? सारे Case फ़र्ज़ी होते हैं..



ED का इस्तेमाल केवल सरकारें गिराने, MLA ख़रीदने के लिए होता है



—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/t4kkVXDg0c — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 2, 2023

Amid these barrage of allegations, Delhi CM Kejriwal called the chargesheet 'fiction' in line with his party's belief that Arvind's statements were taken under duress. "ED must have filed 5,000 chargesheets under the current government, how were punished despite this? All these cases are fake. ED cases are meant to topple and establish governments. ED doesn't file a case to end corruption, it does to buy MLAs and topple governments. ED's chargesheet is a complete fiction", Kejriwal said.

AAP Ka Paap exposed again



👉100cr kickback from Sharab Mafia

👉Money used in Goa Elections

👉Kejriwal was masterminding the collection from Sharab Mafia using FaceTime



Can’t play victim card & call this fictional; court has taken cognisance of it .. time to own up now pic.twitter.com/LQ47GCVIur — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 2, 2023

Formulating a new abbreviation for AAP (Aur Addhik Paap), BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla showed trust in the revelations made by the ED about Kejriwal's party receiving Rs 100 crore as kickbacks. The BJP spokesperson alleged that the said amount was used in Goa elections and questioned why Nair and other AAP leaders have been denied bail if the case is fictional.