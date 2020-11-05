Listen To LJP's Chirag Paswan on Arnab Goswami's Arrest: Why It's 'extremely Wrong'

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and MP Chirag Paswan condemned the illegal arrest and assault of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Denouncing the conduct of the Police and Maharashtra government, Paswan said that no person deserves this kind of treatment. He further added that this situation reeks of Emergency. On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers of Mumbai Police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 7:45 am without any warrant, summon or court order and dragged him out. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station, arrested for a case that had been closed in 2019 and now reopened without court's consent.

"Arnab Goswami's arrest is wrong. I condemn this act. The way he (Arnab) was arrested was extremely wrong. I do not know the details of the case as its 2 years old but I do know that this should not have happened. Barging into the house of a reputed journalist armed, assaulting him and dragging him out is very very wrong and unjust. Even a common man should not be treated like this, no human deserves such treatment. Dragging him out and taking someone like this is very wrong," said LJP chief Chirag Paswan

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

At around 7 am on November 4, about 40-50 armed policemen entered the building premises of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami along with 8 to 10 police vehicles. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence, and assaulted, pushed and heckled him in an attempt to drag him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel went on to assault his son and stopped Arnab from giving medicines to his parents-in-law. The Police team that barged into Arnab's residence included the encounter cop, Sachin Vaze.

The cops also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

The Police informed Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code of abetment to suicide in 2 years old closed case of Architect Anvay Naik's suicide in 2018. Moreover, Arnab was neither served any summons prior to the arrest nor allowed access to this legal team.

Before being taken to the court, Arnab spoke up and highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera while adding that he was assaulted, held by the scruff of his neck, pulled by his belt and beaten on the back of his spine apart from other things. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court. During the court proceedings, Maharashtra Police requested Arnab be sent to police custody which was rejected by the court and Arnab was remanded to 14-day judicial custody instead.

