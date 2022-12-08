LIVE Election Results: Jignesh Mevani Wins Vadgam Seat, This Time On Congress Ticket

Congress' Jignesh Mevani wins Vadgam with a margin of over 4,000 votes. In a post uploaded on Twitter, he thanked the people for giving him a positive mandate. "This victory shows the trust and faith bestowed upon me by my constituents. This also brings upon me the responsibility to further the cause of the poor and marginalized sections of society," he said.

