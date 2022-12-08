LIVE Election Results: Jignesh Mevani Wins Vadgam Seat, This Time On Congress Ticket

Quick links:
Congress' Jignesh Mevani wins Vadgam with a margin of over 4,000 votes. In a post uploaded on Twitter, he thanked the people for giving him a positive mandate. "This victory shows the trust and faith bestowed upon me by my constituents. This also brings upon me the responsibility to further the cause of the poor and marginalized sections of society," he said.
After round 22 of counting, Jignesh Mevani with 89710 votes continues to lead against Manila Vaghela, who has got 85261 votes. Mewani is leading in the constituency with over 4500 votes.
In the Vadgam seat, Congress' Jignesh Mevani maintains a lead of 3,840 against BJP's Manilal Vaghela. Vaghela has 75005 votes while Mewani has 78845 votes in his favour, as per the latest trends.
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly elections, has won with over 57 per cent vote share.
In Vadgam, Congress' Jignesh Mevani and BJP's Manilal Vaghela continue to compete. As per the latest trends, Mewani has currently got 69801 votes while Vaghela has got 65766 votes.
The bridge collapse seems to have not played a role in Morbi as the BJP is all set for a victory in the assembly seat with its candidate Amrutya Kantilal leading with 113701 votes in his favour.
The chances of Congress' Jignesh Mevani coming for the 2nd time in Vadgam seem bleak as BJP's Manilal Vaghela continues to lead in the constituency with over 4,000 votes, as per the latest trend.
Those who accepted me happily as a candidate worked for me, reached out & connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us said BJP's Jamnagar North candidate, Rivaba Jadeja. As per EC's official trend, she is leading with a margin of 31,333 votes.
The latest trends suggest that in Jamnagar North, Rivaba Jadeja has got 55,341 even as counting continues. Second in line is AAP's Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur with 24008 votes and third is Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja with 15,171 votes.
In Vadgam, a tough fight continues between Congress' Jignesh Mevani and BJP's Manilal Vaghela. As per the latest trends, Mewani has currently been polled around 36,000 votes while Vaghela has got more than 38093 votes.
As per the latest trends, BJP candidate Kantilal Amrutiya is heading towards victory from Morbi assembly seat. He has 59,823 votes in his favour, and has a lead of over 27,000 votes. Congress candidate Jerajbhai Patel has got 32149 votes and AAP candidate Pankaj Ransariya has got 10700 votes.
The latest trends suggest that in Morbi, BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya has taken a lead of over 22,000 votes. Amrutiya has 47,922 votes in his favour as against Congress candidate Jerajbhai Patel's 25433 votes and AAP candidate Pankaj Ransariya's 9317 votes
According to the latest trends by the Election Commission, in Jamnagar North, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who is contesting against AAP's Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja, is leading with 18,981 votes so far, garnering over 50 percent votes.
In Vadgam, according to the latest trends, Congress' Jignesh Mevani has taken the lead over BJP's Manilal Vaghela by over 420 votes. Mewani has 26294 votes (46.18 percent) in his favour against Vaghela's 25,874 votes (45.44 percent).
As of now, BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya is leading with 37,598 votes as Congress Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel with 20,803 votes and AAP's Pankaj Ransariya with 6,942 votes, trail behind.
In Vadgam, a neck-to-neck competition is being seen between Congress' Jignesh Mewani and BJP's Manilal Vaghela. As of now, Vaghela has got 21,926 votes against Mewani's 21217 votes.
While counting is underway in Jamnagar North constituency, as of now, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja has got 14, 905 votes. AAP's Karsanbhai Karmur with 9,284 votes and Bipendrasinh Jadeja with 7,777 votes are at distant second and third, respectively.
In Vadgam, Congress had fielded Jignesh Mevani whereas the BJP placed its bets on Manilal Vaghela. Dalpat Bhatiya was the candidate of the AAP.
In Morbi, which made headlines after a bridge collapse claimed the lives of 134 people, the BJP had fielded former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya in place of sitting legislature Brijesh Mirja from the Patidar-dominated Morbi assembly seat. Congress had fielded Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel, whereas, AAP had given a ticket to Pankaj Ransariya.
Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, was fielded by the BJP replacing sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha). She contested against Congress veteran Bipendrasinh Jadeja, who was supported in his campaign by Rivaba's sister-in-law. The AAP fielded Karsanbhai Karmur from this seat.
Overall, there are 182 seats in Gujarat out of which 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls was held on 1 December on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.
The second phase was held on December 5 on the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 63.3%, while in the second phase it was 59.11%.
Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of the Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.