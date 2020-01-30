'Live In Present To Avoid Blunders': Sanjay Nirupam's Word Of Advice To Jitendra Awhad

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday has advised Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad to 'live in the present' in order to avoid political blunders. The statement by the Congress leader has come after the cabinet minister in his speech connected the recent students' retaliation to CAA with the emergency period and while doing so mentioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was solely responsible for the national emergency.

"Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad has clarified that his statement was misconstrued. This means he has gone back on the statement he gave yesterday. This is right. He had yesterday accused late Indiraji of strangulating democracy. The ministers should live in the present rather than in the past to avoid political blunders," Nirupam tweeted.

READ | Ashok Chavan Warns Jitendra Awhad For His Remark On Indira Gandhi, Says Don't Disrespect

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री जितेंद्र अव्हाड ने सफाई दी है कि उनके भाषण के अर्थ का अनर्थ कर दिया गया है।

मतलब कल के बयान से वे पीछे हटे।यह ठीक है।

उन्होंने कल स्व. इंदिरा जी पर जनतंत्र का गला घोटने का आरोप लगाया था।

मंत्रीगण इतिहास के बजाय वर्तमान में जियें तो राजनीतिक अनर्थ नहीं होगा। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 30, 2020

While speaking against the CAA, Jitendra Awhad had said on Wednesday that history will repeat itself today just like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's attempt to strangulate democracy in the past was defeated by students.

READ | Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad Dubs Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad Cases As BJP's Conspiracy

"Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy, nobody was ready to speak against her. Then, students from Ahmedabad and Patna protested and JP's movement started leading to her defeat. This history will be repeated in Maharashtra and the country," Awhad had said in a public meeting in Beed on Wednesday.

READ | Awhad Defends 'Janata Raja' Ephitet For Sharad Pawar

Damage control

After facing the heat from alliance partner Congress, Awhad in a damage control mode took to Twitter and shared a video of himself praising Indira Gandhi and attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah..

"I have great respect for Indira Gandhi's extraordinary work. The decisions she made were revolutionary but there could be differences of opinion, but one truth I do not want to hide is that Indiraji and Modi-Shah cannot be compared. They can't even come close to Indira Gandhi", Awhad tweeted while sharing a video.

इंदिरा गांधी ह्यांच्या असामान्य कर्तुत्वा बद्दल माझ्या मनात प्रचंड आदर आहे.

त्यांनी घेतलेले निर्णय हे क्रांतिकारी होते पण आणिबाणी बद्दल मतमतांतर असू शकतात पण एक सत्य मात्र मी लपवू इच्छित नाही इंदीराजींची आणि मोदी शहांची तुलना होऊ शकत नाही ते जवळ. पास हि पोहचू शकत नाही pic.twitter.com/X97RZK9J9o — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 29, 2020

READ | Awhad Condemns Attack On JNU Students