Ekanth Shinde In Kamakhya Temple: Maha CM & His Sena MLAs Offer Prayers At Temple

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party leaders will spend the night at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. It is the same hotel where the then-rebel MLAs had stayed in June. Earlier in the day, CM Shinde and Balasahebanchi Shivsena MLAs visited the Kamakhya Temple and offered paryers.

Shinde, in a bid to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra, had reached Guwahati, around 2,700 km from Mumbai along with dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independent legislators on June 22. They stayed at a private hotel till June 29, when they flew to Goa and went to Mumbai later.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra in July with the support of the MLAs with whom he had spent a week in the capital of Assam, where BJP headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma is in power.