Ekanth Shinde In Kamakhya Temple: Maha CM & His Sena MLAs Offer Prayers At Temple

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party leaders will spend the night at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. It is the same hotel where the then-rebel MLAs had stayed in June. Earlier in the day, CM Shinde and Balasahebanchi Shivsena MLAs visited the Kamakhya Temple and offered paryers.
Shinde, in a bid to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra, had reached Guwahati, around 2,700 km from Mumbai along with dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independent legislators on June 22. They stayed at a private hotel till June 29, when they flew to Goa and went to Mumbai later.
Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra in July with the support of the MLAs with whom he had spent a week in the capital of Assam, where BJP headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma is in power.
Speaking to media personnel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that his Balasahebanchi Shivsena leaders and he offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple "wholeheartedly". He also stated that they prayed for everyone's happiness.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs of his Balasahebanchi Shivsena on Saturday offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders have reached Guwahati where they will offer prayers at the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple.
Nearly five months after leading a rebellion and creating havoc in the political ground of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has again travelled to the northeastern state of Assam to revisit the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple on Saturday to "thank the Goddess for her blessings". Notably, Shinde last paid his visit to the temple in the month of June while he along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado in the BJP-ruled Assam.