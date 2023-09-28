Lives Of Poor Happier Due To Basic Necessities Provided By PM Modi, Says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said the lives of the poor in the country changed for the better after 70 years of Independence due to their basic necessities being fulfilled under the Narendra Modi government.

The former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister was addressing the party's booth workers in more than half a dozen 'shakti kendras' here.

"The lives of the poor have become happier as their basic necessities were fulfilled for the first time after 70 years of Independence. In the upcoming polls, people will vote for a BJP government in the state for nation building and will also take a vow to give Prime Minister Modi a third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Asserting that there was a one-sided atmosphere in favour of the BJP in MP, he claimed the Congress sowed the seeds of casteism, which will be given a befitting reply by the voters since they want "development politics".

Sharma said Modi was not just a name but a "revolution of change" and an "institution in itself".

"Major leaders of the world are following him. This is the golden period of Bharat," he claimed.

He said PM Modi had ensured the passage of the bill earmarking 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women and asked party men to ensure they get more responsibilities.

MP agriculture and farmers welfare minister Kamal Patel, who is a heavyweight from Harda, also guided party workers.