Living In Arrogance: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Attacks BJP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday targeted the BJP, saying it is "living in arrogance" after winning the Lok Sabha elections twice and said that people will break their "arrogance".

Mann was addressing a gathering of office bearers and party workers of the Haryana unit of AAP in Bhiwani where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present.

"They (BJP) are living in arrogance. They have become arrogant after winning elections twice. You can see their arrogance. Public breaks arrogance," Mann said.

Lashing out at the BJP, Mann said every day, they come out with a new lie and a new ''jumla''.

"As elections in the country are near, these days Bharatiya Janata Party's 'jumla' making factory is working round-the-clock because they have to sell these in the 2024 polls," alleged Mann.

Every promise they made has turned out to be a "jumla", he said.

Referring to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement in which he said many parties offer freebies to the public, Mann said the AAP is providing free electricity, free medicine and free education, adding that not even a single rupee of debt was raised in Delhi and Punjab for ensuring these facilities.

He said the AAP dispensations have plugged revenue leakage and the state coffers are being filled.

Referring to Punjab, Mann said a corruption-free government was running in the state.

He said a WhatsApp number has been given to the public for sharing any video or photo of bribe being sought by any government official.

More than 400 people have been jailed on corruption charges so far, he said.

Mann said a few days ago, 'patwaris' (revenue officials) came out in support of one of their colleagues who was caught on bribery charges.

The revenue officials then decided to hold a pen-down strike in protest against the vigilance action, the chief minister said.

He further said his government has decided to fill posts of 2,000 'patwaris'.

Mann said the AAP made electricity free in Punjab as was done in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal made power free in Delhi. In Punjab too we made this promise and now nearly 90 per cent households get zero bills for electricity consumption in Punjab and power is available round-the-clock. We had guaranteed this and we fulfilled it," Mann said.

More than 35,000 government jobs have been given in Punjab in one-and-a-half years. Apart from this, big companies are coming to Punjab, he added.