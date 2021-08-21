LJD Says Mamata 'floated Idea' Of Oppn Parties Forming Core Group To Counter BJP In 2024

In a virtual meeting of opposition parties held by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the idea of forming a group to formulate strategies that will counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav revealed in an interview. Yadav said, "Concerns were raised over how all institutions are supporting one party (BJP). Mamata Banerjee floated the idea of forming a core group for Opposition unity against BJP, whose meeting should be held every three-four days."

Talking about the coalition’s leadership, he said, "The Congress is the largest party (within the opposition) and it's obvious that either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi will chair the core group (for opposition unity against BJP). I believe this will be everyone's suggestion who participated in today's meeting.”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and various leaders of other political parties launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the "destruction of the economy". The leaders asked for a judicial probe by Supreme Court into the use of the Pegasus Spyware, COVID-19 vaccination programme, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of MSP to farmers. There were several demands made by the coalition of the parties.

What were demands of opposition parties?

In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said that they will jointly protest these actions across the country from September 20 to 30. They said that unprecedented scenes were witnessed "where MPs, including women MPs, were injured by Marshalls deployed to disrupt Opposition protests". They also demanded the withdrawal of hikes in excise duties on petrol and diesel and a halt in the privatisation of the public sector. The leaders further demanded the release of all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir and sought the restoration of full statehood of the state. They also demanded the release of all political prisoners arrested under the draconian UAPA law in the Bhima Koregaon case and anti-CAA protests.

(With ANI inputs)