LJP Crisis: Chirag Paswan Accuses Uncle Of Breaking Party; 'was Sacked Illegally As Chief'

Breaking his silence on the growing internal political feud, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan addressed a press briefing on Wednesday where he accused his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and five party MPs of hatching a conspiracy against him and the party while he was unwell. Paswan said the manner in which he was sacked as the LJP President was 'illegal' and contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Paras as the leader of the party in the House.

"I was removed illegally as the chief of LJP. The party’s Constitution was not followed during my removal as party president. I tried to save the party but some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father had spoken to several party leaders, including my uncle Pashupati Paras about the same. Some people weren't ready for the struggle we had to go through,” Chirag Paswan said during the press briefing.

Accusing his uncle of breaking the family and the party, Paswan said he would have happily made Pashupati Paras the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha if he had come to him first.

“If you had told me about wanting to become the leader of the party, I would have happily made you the leader. I have no problems with it. I have continuously tried to get in touch with my uncle even after the elections in case he had any grievances,” Paswan said.

“I was down with Typhoid for quite some time and many things happened behind my back during this period. There are several reports of JD(U) trying to break the party. Efforts were made to create fissures in LJP even when my father (late Ram Vilas Paswan) was hospitalised,” Chirag added.

'Son of a lion'

He further attacked his uncle Pashupati Paras and other rebel leaders for not willing to walk the path of struggle. “Many party members, including my uncle did not actively participate in the election campaign. Some of them wanted to live in their comfort zone. I agree if LJP would have allied with JD(U) and NDA in Bihar, we would have swept the assembly polls.”

"But I didn't compromise on my principles. I did not want to work with Nitish Kumar anymore. We did not contest elections in the alliance. LJP performed well in the polls, garnering 25 lakh votes. I am the son of a lion and the people of Bihar are with me, I will fight elections," Chirag added.

Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as LJP leader by five of party's six MPs in place of him. Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Ram Vilas Paswan. While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five rebel MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.