LJP Crisis: Party MP & Chirag Paswan's Cousin Prince Raj Accused Of Sexual Assault

The LJP crisis has taken a new turn as a woman has allegedly accused Prince Raj, an LJP parliamentarian of sexual assault. According to reports, the woman has filed a complaint with the Connaught Place Police in Delhi against Raj, who is also the cousin of LJP leader Chirag Paswan. Reports further stated that the woman filed the 3-page complaint on Tuesday. This comes amid an already brewing crisis within the LJP party.

Woman accuses Prince Raj of sexual assault

Earlier, Chirag Paswan had revealed a letter addressed to his uncle that mentions his cousin Prince's involvement in an alleged sexual act with a woman leader of the party. Reports citing Delhi Police sources further added that they had received the complaint and that investigation was already on. However, sources also informed that no FIR has been lodged so far. Prince Raj is the son of late Ram Chandra Paswan who was the brother of late Ram Vilas Paswan - founder of LJP and Chirag Paswan's father. After Ram Chandra Paswan passed away, Prince Raj had contested from Samastipur.

Chirag Paswan unseated as LJP's National President; LJP party crisis

Chirag Paswan who headed the LJP was removed from the post of LJP's National President. The decision came after a meeting between five Lok Janshakti Party MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. Facing a rebellion, Paswan had also taken to Twitter and stated that he could not keep the party intact. Moreover, he had also stated that more than 80 percent of National Executive members participated in the LJP meeting convened by him. Following his removal, Chirag Paswan himself sacked 5 MPs that include his uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj (Pashupati's son), Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, and Chandan Singh.