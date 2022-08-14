LJP Dismisses Rumours Around Joining Mahagathbandhan; 'We're Loyal Friends Of NDA'

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), on Sunday, dismissed the rumours claiming that three of its MLAs might break away from the party and join the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). The Mahagathbandhan came back to life after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ended his coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA and aligned with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Speaking on the rumours, LJP member Prince Raj said that they are baseless and that his party is loyal to the alliance with NDA. He also said that the Pashupati Paras-led LJP and the NDA are parts of one family and accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda.

"We are loyal friends of the NDA and we don't change sides to become CM or PM. The person who parted ways to become PM, I wish him all the best. We are not like these people", Raj said.

Another LJP member, Veena Devi also confirmed that there is no division in the party and predicted the future of the Mahagathbandhan. "I don't think their government will stay for long. We are not leaving the party and will not change the alliance", she added.

New Bihar govt to undergo cabinet expansion

According to sources of Republic Media Network, the newly formed Bihar government will undergo cabinet expansion on August 16. This cabinet is expected to comprise 35 ministers, with RJD having 15 ministers and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) 13, along with Congress and HAM(S) getting four and one ministry, respectively. Notably, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), with a single MLA Akhtarul Imam, has demanded that a Muslim leader be made Deputy chief minister.

In addition to this, a floor test is also scheduled for August 24 against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from the BJP. The floor test was sought by the grand alliance after a notice signed by several legislators was submitted to the Assembly secretariat, bringing a no-confidence motion against Sinha. Currently, the Mahagathbandhan consists of seven parties – JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPI(M), and HAM and these parties together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-seat assembly.