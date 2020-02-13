LJP Forms 7-member Committee Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

With Bihar Assembly Polls fast approaching, political parties in the state have started planning for the polls and making preparations for the same. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is considered to be popular among the Dalits, has taken an early lead in the preparations and has formed a seven-member committee to make a ''vision document''.

Chirag Paswan who recently took over from his father Ram Vilas Paswan as the party president has formed a drafting committee that will work on the vision document for the state. The drafting committee will have seven members, including party president Chirag Paswan, Abdul Khalik, Prince Raj, S.K. Bajpai, Saurabh Pandey, Shahnawaz Kaifi and Raju Tiwari. The committee will take a tour of the entire Bihar and will interact with the party cadres. The document will be prepared after the Bihar tour, and will eventually become the party's manifesto.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Polls, the LJP had contested the elections in an alliance with NDA. In 2015, not just LJP, but the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) were also part of the NDA. Both the parties later quit NDA.

LJP has already kick-started its assembly polls preparations and has identified 119 seats where both the BJP and the JDU are weak and are focussing on establishing a grip over the seats. The party feels that out of the 119 seats, it is in a position to win at least 54 and can give tough competition on the other 22 seats.

Bihar Elections

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Nitish Kumar, in 2013, broke the 17-year-old alliance, claiming 'external interference' won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the party came back to power after Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the old ally.

In 2010 assembly elections, the JD(U) was the ‘big brother’ and had contested 141 seats, leaving 102 seats for the BJP in the 243 assemblies. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the JD(U) had contested 25 seats and the BJP 15 seats. While Nitish Kumar has already been declared as leader of the NDA for 2020 Bihar assembly elections, it will be interesting to see how the seat-sharing pact of the NDA unfolds.

