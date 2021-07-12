LJP Leader Chirag Paswan Meets RJD's Shyam Rajak, Fuels Speculations Of Joining RJD

As the clashes deepen between Lok Janshankti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan and his uncle Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras over the claim of Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy, on Saturday, July 10, Chirag met Shyam Rajak, national general secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This meeting has raised speculations concerning Chirag joining RJD.

Rajak's take on Chirag's joining RJD

Brushing away the speculation of Chirag's joining RJD, Rajak said to ANI, "It was a courtesy meeting with Chirag Paswan. I went there to meet the Paswan family including Chirag Paswan".

This meeting does fuel political shift as it comes after Rajak's meet with RJD chief Lalu Yadav on July 9 and later he met Chirag the following day.

Speaking on if RJD will welcome Chirag, Rajak stated, "All those who want to take forward the ideology of Lohia and Ambedkar are welcome, be it Chirag Paswan or anyone else."

According to the sources, another top RJD source told ANI that on July 10, more than 15 mins a phone conversation was held between Paswan and RJD national president. After talking to Lalu Yadav, Chirag Paswan also spoke to Tejashwi Yadav. Their conversation was regarding the possible future political alliances in Bihar.

Earlier developments on Chirga's political front

In early June, Chirag had received an invitation from Tejashwi Yadav to join the opposition.

On July 9, the newly-appointed Union Minister and LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras stated that he is the real heir apparent of his elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy.

Earlier, with a demand to remove Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader, Pashupati Kumar Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan along with five other MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter for the same.

Paras was accepted as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lok Sabha and was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader by Om Birla.

Clash over 'Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy'

On July 9, the Delhi High Court rejected Chirag's plea to remove Pashupati Paras as the party's Legislative chief in the Lok Sabha. Responding to this, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras has said he is blessed with late Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy while his nephew with the Lok Janshkati Party (LJP) founder's property.

Paras had responded, "I respect the court's decision. Chirag Paswan has the right to Ram Vilas Paswan's property. He is my nephew, I'll not cause him pain, but he has strayed off track. Everyone has gone against him".

He further argued, "By Hindu law and the Indian constitution, Chirag Paswan has the right to late Ram Vilas Paswan's property. However, I was blessed with his political legacy."

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credits: PTI/ANI)