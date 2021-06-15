LJP MP Confirms 'Pashupati Kumar Paras As Party Chief'' Plan; 2nd Blow For Chirag Paswan

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, LJP's Deputy Lok Sabha leader Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser backed Pashupati Kumar Paras to replace Chirag Paswan as party president. Mentioning that some members had signed a specific letter in this regard, he indicated that it will be submitted to the Election Commission which will formally notify the change. Reportedly, LJP is likely to hold a meeting of its Executive Committee soon where a new national president will be elected. Maintaining that his party is still a part of NDA, he rued the fact that Paswan had adopted a strategy for the Bihar Assembly polls ignoring the sound advice of many leaders.

LJP MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser remarked, "We have signed a letter regarding making Paras ji as the national president. It will go to the Election Commission and will be notified there. We are going to Patna today after signing the letter."

Split in LJP leaves Chirag Paswan in the lurch

LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls did not pay off as it managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. However, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in the 32 constituencies as per the EC data, therefore, reducing the latter to a mere 43 seats. Thereafter, things went downhill for the party as Chirag Paswan was not accommodated in the Union Cabinet in his father's place. Earlier this year, LJP's only MLA Raj Kumar Singh and MLC Nutan Singh jumped ship to JD(U).

More trouble lay in store for Paswan as his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs joined hands to remove him as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. At about 8.30 pm on June 13, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj, Paras and Chandan Singh handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. While Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother was elected as the Lok Sabha party leader, Kaiser and Singh shall serve as the Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. On Monday evening, the Lower House Secretariat formally approved these changes.