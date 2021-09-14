LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan Moves Delhi Court Seeking Protection From Arrest In Rape Case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament, Prince Raj Paswan on Tuesday moved to a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in a sexual assault case against him. Paswan, an MP from Samastipur in Bihar has been booked by the Delhi Police under charges of rape.

The anticipatory bail application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Thursday. The application was moved by advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Paswan after a case was registered on the direction of a court. The plea claims that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing Paswan and a case had already been filed in that regard earlier, in which the woman and her associate were granted anticipatory bail.

FIR registered against Samastipur MP under multiple sections

The woman had in May this year filed a complaint at the Connaught Place police station and subsequently, Delhi Police filed an FIR on Thursday, September 9, against Prince Raj Paswan on directions of a Delhi court. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a former member of the LJP, an FIR has been lodged against the Samastipur MP under sections 376, 376 (2) (K), 506, 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

"The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station," a Delhi Police official said.

MP accused of sexually assaulting party worker

The MP, Paswan had met with the victim for the first time in January 2020 who had also joined the Lok Janshakti Party in 2019. According to the police, they both had met each other at the Western Court, Janpath, Delhi where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after sedating her through a drink. The Samastipur MP later threatened the victim after making a video of the crime. As per the FIR lodged by the victim, the accused regularly visited her house and after sensing the victim's attempts to get out of the bounded relation, started tormenting her. The FIR copy also stated that the victim also met with senior party leader Chirag Paswan and informed him regarding the issue, who also convinced her to solve the entire matter but in vain.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: Facebook/Prince Raj/Representative Image