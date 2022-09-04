LJP Split Because Of Nitish? Here's What Chirag Paswan Said As JDU MLAs Deflect To BJP

After five of his party MLAs switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) chief-- Nitish Kumar on Saturday reacted sharply as he wondered whether it was "constitutional". Reacting to Nitish Kumar's reaction, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan took a dig at the Chief Minister and said that those whose own houses are made of glass, should not throw stones at others.

Not only did the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief attack the Bihar CM over his remark, but he also accused Nitish Kumar of orchestrating a split in his party and dividing his family. Taking to his Twitter, Chirag Paswan said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji said one thing absolutely right: mixing MLAs from other parties and joining their party is unconstitutional. So Chief Minister, what was the constitutional act when you broke the MLAs and MPs of Lok Janshakti Party?"

Adding further, Chirag said, "Not only this, you divided my house, my family, then where were you sleeping? Today, you started discussing constitutional and unconstitutional when the matter came upon you. Nitish Kumar Ji when one's own house is made up of glass, one does should not throw stones at others."

इतना ही नहीं आपने तो मेरा घर, मेरे परिवार में फुट डाली तब आप कौनसी निद्रा में सोए थे। आज बात जब खुद पर आई तो बात संवैधानिक और असंवैधानिक की होने लगी। नीतीश कुमार जी जब खुद के घर शीशे के हो तो वह दूसरों के घरों में पत्थर नहीं मारे जाते। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) September 3, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the LJP party split when Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs urged Lower House Speaker Om Birla to remove Chirag Paswan as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha on June 13, 2021. This led to a chain of events causing a split in the party and leading to the formation of two factions- LJP (Ram Vilas) and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. Notably, since then, Chirag has been accusing Nitish Kumar of orchestrating the spilt in his party as he stood against Kumar in the 2020 assembly elections.

5 of 6 JDU MLAs in Manipur join BJP

According to a bulletin issued on September 2, Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh informed that Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JDU MLAs with the BJP-led NDA under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The five JDU MLAs who merged with BJP include Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Mohammed Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), and LM Khaute. The sixth JDU legislator who did not deflect to the BJP is Mohammed Nasir, MLA from the Lilong constituency.

Notably, Nitish Kumar's JDU won six seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly earlier this year and extended their support to the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The sixth JDU legislator who did not deflect to the BJP is Mohammed Nasir, who was elected from the Lilong constituency.