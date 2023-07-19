LJP To Reunite? At NDA Meet, Chirag Touches Estranged Uncle's Feet, Paras Embraces Him

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on July 18, assembled in the national capital, bringing together 38 political parties from across the country. The alliance reaffirmed its commitment to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confidently predicting his return to power for a third consecutive term with a resounding majority. Amidst the agenda-setting speech by PM Modi, an unexpected highlight emerged: the heartfelt interaction between Chirag Paswan and his estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The incident unfolded during a photo session when NDA partners were gathering together. Chirag Paswan, the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), noticed his uncle, Pashupati Paras, on the dais. In a touching moment, Chirag humbly bowed down to touch his uncle's feet, receiving blessings in return, and the two embraced warmly.

However, this heartwarming encounter followed a period of verbal clashes between the uncle and nephew. During a media address earlier, Chirag had made it clear that he intended to contest from Hajipur, a Lok Sabha constituency currently represented by Pashupati Paras. Asserting that Hajipur had been a stronghold of his late father, Chirag argued that it was his duty to take over his father's responsibilities in Hajipur. In response, Paras reiterated his claim on the seat.

LJP to reunite?

The unexpected camaraderie between the estranged uncle and nephew at the NDA meeting has triggered speculation. Was the emotional embrace a sign of a truce, indicating a potential merger of the two factions of the LJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections? Or was it merely a courteous gesture between family members? As former US President Franklin Roosevelt once said, "In politics, nothing happens by accident", consequently, the question arises as to whether this development will reunite the feuding Paswan factions in preparation for the 2024 elections.

Currently, the LJP stands divided into two factions: one led by Paswan and the other by Paras. The split occurred following the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020. Chirag succeeded his father as the party's leader, but internal disagreements and conflicts emerged, ultimately resulting in a factional divide.