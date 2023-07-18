LJP's Chirag Paswan Confident Of NDA Wining All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a press briefing ahead of the 'Super NDA' meeting, scheduled to take place Tuesday (July 18) in Delhi, Chirag stated that he was always part of the Bharatiya Janata Party led group.

Chirag, who met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, also claimed that he never put up any condition before the BJP.

While declining to share details of his talks with BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, he asserted that his concerns have been addressed positively by them.

Taking a jibe at the RJD-JDU government in Bihar, he added, “There is anger among people against CM Nitish Kumar. Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar has lost people's trust. The NDA will win all 40 seats in the Lok Sabha election in Bihar. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, the NDA government will be formed, which will be a stable government."

Chirag joined the NDA on Monday after his meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Nadda took to Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with Chirag, saying, "Chirag has taken a decision to join the NDA led by PM Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family."

Home Minister Shah also shared a photograph of his meeting with Chirag, captioning it, "Detailed discussions were held on the political scenario in Bihar."