LJP's Chirag Paswan Detained For Leading Bihar Bachao Yatra; Police Resort To Lathi Charge

In the latest development, Lok Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) supremo Chirag Paswan led a march from Gandhi Maidan, Patna in protest against unemployment. Patna's Raj Bhavan was the finish point of the 'Bihar Bachao Yatra' which started in protest led by late Ram Vilas Paswan's son. The police tried to stop the march near the Dakbangla crossroad and then the Income-tax crossroad, however, the Jamui MP continued his march.

LJP workers attempted to enter the restricted areas of Raj Bhavan, and even after multiple warnings the members continued their march. Police finally resorted to lathi-charge and water canons. Chirag Paswan currently has been detained near Hadtali Mod by the Bihar police.

Earlier today, Chirag Paswan tweeted a photo where he was seeking blessings from Mother ahead of the march. "With your blessings will overcome all difficulties and fulfil the dreams of my Father (Ram Vilas Paswan)." he tweeted.

पापा के बाद आप हर कठिन घड़ी में पापा की तरह ही मजबूती से मेरे साथ खड़ी रहीं। आपके आशीर्वाद से आज मुश्किलों को पार कर पापा के सपनों को पूरा करने का प्रयास कर रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/oeUa409Xit — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) February 15, 2022

Chirag Paswan is trying to re-establish himself in Bihar politics after the spilt of 5 MPs of LJP along with Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras. The Jamui MP was a staunch critic of the BJP-led NDA government's CM Nitish Kumar as Chirag has been criticising Bihar's CM since the last assembly election.

Big Day in Bihar Politics

On one side where LJP leader Chirag Paswan lead a protest against unemployment and the Nitish government on the other side people had their eyes on the verdict of the court. A special CBI court on Tuesday gave its verdict and convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others in the fifth and final fodder scam case. 24 people including 6 women were acquitted by the CBI judge SK Shashi for insufficient evidence. The detailed sentence in the case is set to be pronounced on February 21.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 14 years of prison and a fine of 60 lakhs in March 2018. The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in April 2021. In September 2013, a trial court had convicted Lalu in the fodder case and sentenced him to jail. In December 2013, the Supreme court granted him bail in the very case.