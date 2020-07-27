Local YSRCP Neta Accuses Party MLA Of Destroying His Crops; Urges Andhra CM To Intervene

In what seems to be an internal conflict among party members, former YSRCP President of Narasaraopet mandal in Andhra Pradesh Sankar Yadav alleged on Sunday that party MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy and his aides have destroyed 2.5 acres of subabul (fast-growing tree), causing Rs 5 lakh loss to him.

In a video message, Yadav said, "I am one of the persons who worked from day one when the party was founded. I worked as party president in Narasaraopet mandal for 10 years. We are very happy that our party came to power in the state. But, Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy remained thankless. Last night, he sent his men to destroy subabul crop in my field."

"Once (YSRCP MLA) Obul Reddy was working with me. Now he is arguing with me. The MLA used him (Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy) to destroy my subabul crop," he added.

READ | BSP Issues Whip To 6 MLAs To Vote Against Gehlot In Rajasthan Assembly Ahead Of Trust Vote

READ | Omar Abdullah Wades Into Rajasthan's Political Crisis; Takes A Jibe At Priyanka Gandhi

Yadav even accused a police officer of being involved along with the MLAs and said the police officer has threatened him twice.

"When we were fighting for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while in Opposition, then rural Sub-Inspector Atchaiah used to file cases against us and harass us. Now he is promoted as rural Circle Inspector. He is threatening me. Till date, he called me twice and threatened me," he said.

"He said the MLAs are using the police to do vendetta politics against him and appealed to the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy to save people like him.

"I challenge Obul Reddy not to attack in the dark but come in the forefront. I request Jagan to save party activists like me," he said.

However, denying allegations, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy claimed Yadav sold the land to Obul Reddy sometime back with the latter having the documents to prove the deal adding that Sankar Yadav is neither vacating the land nor returning the money. He also denied allegations of him destroying the crops or using the police against him.

"There is no truth in the allegation that I am using the police against him. In fact, there are many victims who are embroiled in land issues due to Sankar Yadav. They are going to complain against him to the local Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'You Know What Your Problem Is AR Rahman? You Got Oscars': Shekhar Kapur Slams Bollywood

READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas: France Pays Tribute To Indian Army; Cites Indo-France Defence Ties