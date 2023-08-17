Login To Mamato, Avail 50% Commission: Congress' Poster Attack On CM Shivraj

A fresh poster row erupted on Thursday, August 17, in Madhya Pradesh, where the Youth Congress wing took a 'corruption' jibe at the incumbent government led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Congress had earlier too trained guns on BJP over corruption charges and said that the chief minister should wait for some months for evidence as Congress would form a government.

Stepping up the offensive against the BJP government, the Congress Youth wing shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, "Corruption? Scams? Login to Mamato and avail of 50% commission! Free home delivery of scams. Free!! Free!!" The X post consisted of a poster, stating 'Mamato bring 50% commission, get free home delivery of scams," accompanied by a vector portrait of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress '50%' corruption charge, FIR lodged

In a separate incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police on August 13, registered an FIR against 'handlers' of the 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government of corruption.

In an official statement, the Indore Police Commissioner, said, "Local BJP's legal cell convener Nimesh Pathak complained that a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi was circulated on social media." It added that the letter claimed contractors in the state are being asked to pay a 50 per cent commission.

An FIR was registered against the X 'handles' of Vadra, Nath and Arun Yadav at Sanyogitaganj police station in the city under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation) on Pathak’s complaint, which alleged the Congress party of maligning state government's reputation by sharing inauthentic posts on social media.

Notably, the state of Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly polls later this year. It's being helmed as a determinant precursor to the 2024 General Elections that will decide the fate of the Prime Minister. Congress' victory in the state will only strengthen I.N.D.I.A alliance to fight the incumbent BJP next year.