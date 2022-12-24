Lok Sabha Adjourned 7 Days Ahead Of Schedule With 97% Productivity, Seven Bills Passed

The tenth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was declared sine die on December 23 with 97 per cent productivity. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said nine bills were introduced and seven bills were passed during the session which began on December 7. Notably, the session was adjourned ahead of schedule by seven days.

The Winter session sat for 68 hours and 42 minutes in the 13 sittings that were held, informed Birla who presided over the session, which among other business transacted, also witnessed heated debates on the Bihar hooch tragedy and issues related to China’s attempt to intrude the LAC in Tawang.

7 Bills passed

Some of the important bills passed during the session include: The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019; The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth) Amendment Bill, 2022; The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022; and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022.

Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2022-2023 and Demands for Excess Grants for 2019-2020, which were passed on December 14, were discussed for 10 hours and 53 minutes.

Two bills were referred to the joint committees of both houses of the Parliament, which includes the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

Private member Bills

A total of 59 Private Member Bills were introduced on various subjects, informed Speaker Birla. The discussion on the resolution on Anganwadi workers and helpers by Ritesh Pandey was concluded with the reply by the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

The discussion on two bills could not be completed, which include ‘The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ (Insertion of new section 29AA) introduced by Gopal Shetty and the discussion on railway station beautification and modernisation initiated by Reddeppa Nallakonda Gari.

Business transacted

Matters of public importance raised - 298

Matters of urgent public importance - 374

Reports submitted by the standing committee to the house - 36

Papers laid on the table of the house - 1811

Starred questions were orally answered - 56

Answers to unstarred questions laid on the table of the house - 2760

