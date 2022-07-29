Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Adhir Ranjan's Sexist Remark; BJP, Cong Trade Barbs

Amid the uproar over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark on President Murmu and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi's apology, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday, August 01. Notably, the BJP and Congress MPs traded barbs in the Lower House of Parliament when the saffron party MPs chanted slogans of "Sonia Gandhi Maafi Maango (Sonia Gandhi should apologise)" over Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark.

Reacting to the uproar over the Congress leader's remark, BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Adhir Ranjan has not issued an unconditional apology. Earlier when Murmu Ji was appointed as a candidate, then too, the Congress party had issued a negative statement. Sonia Gandhi should apologise."

The Union Minister also lambasted the suspended Opposition MPs for eating chicken in front of the Mahatama Gandhi statue and said, "To those MPs feasting on chicken while sitting in front of the Gandhi statue, I ask this:- what have they been sent here for? Are they supposed to be here for 'charcha' (debate), or for chicken?"

'Congress has said pathetic things about President Murmu': BJP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday slammed the Grand Old Party for making "pathetic" remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. "They've said such pathetic things about President Murmu because she hails from a poor, tribal background. It's a threat to the dynast politics of Congress. Instead of apologising, they're defending it. This shows the mentality Congress works with," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Dubey also lambasted Congress. Tweeting in Hindi, he also lashed out at the Congress president.

'BJP has not apologised for their inhumane behaviour against Sonia Gandhi': Congress

Meanwhile, speaking over the row started by his own party member, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi attacked the saffron party and said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologised for his remark but the BJP has not apologised for their behaviour against the UPA chairman.

"There is a difference between Congress and BJP. If Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said something wrong, he apologised. He also requested an appointment to meet President Murmu and apologise to her. But BJP is not giving an opportunity to him speak about this in the house. Why? Because Sonia Gandhi is the target of the BJP. First, they harassed her through ED and now they are misbehaving with her in parliament. The country now can see the difference. Chowdhury is making an apology but BJP is not making any apology for their inhumane behaviour against Sonia Gandhi," Gogoi told ANI.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that he wanted to bring the Gujarat Hooch tragedy issue to Parliament wherein he claimed that 75 people died drinking poisonous alcohol in the state, but the BJP adjourned the House. Notably, Congress MPs gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises and staged their protest and demanded an apology from PM Modi for the alleged misbehaviour with Sonia Gandhi.