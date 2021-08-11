Owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs, speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, August 11, announced that Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die. The Monsoon session that was supposed to work till August 13 ended two days earlier with a record of only 22% productivity. With this, the Lok Sabha speaker also announced that 'sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled'.

The session commenced on July 19 and 17 Sittings were held during this time and 20 significant bills were passed in this time, added Om Birla.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die today. 17 Sittings were held during #MonsoonSession which commenced on 19 July. In all, 20 important bills including Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill & Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (Amendment) Bill were passed. pic.twitter.com/aGsz71Y1Nr — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 11, 2021

Briefing the media about the functioning of the lower house, the speaker revealed that Lok Sabha ran for only 74 hrs, 46 minutes in the session which recorded a productivity of 22%. Om Birla thanked the Prime Minister and MPs who helped in the functioning of the parliament. 'I appeal that in the future our proceedings go on positively, this is what the nation also expects from us," he added.

Throughout the Session, sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled due to interruptions which is very distressing for me. — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 11, 2021

Sources revealed that almost all the bills have been passed and the remaining one's will be cleared in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, August 12.

“Almost all of our bills are through and the rest will be cleared in Rajya Sabha tomorrow as well. We will see how business goes. We expect the opposition to remain adamant about stalling the parliament. We may wrap up the work and the parliament may be adjourned sine die on Wednesday,” the source said.

'Sloganeering not a part of Parliament's traditions': Om Birla

The Lok Sabha speaker addressed the constant disruptions by the Opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. The speaker stated that while disagreements were common in parliament, they ought to be raised in a manner that does not hamper the traditions of the Parliament.

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Breaks Down

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house on Wednesday. Speaking about the ruckus in the upper house, Naidu expressed his anguish over the behaviour of several opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings. Naidu asserted that the seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and that he was disturbed to see some members on the table.

(With ANI inputs)