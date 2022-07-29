Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon After Opposition Protests

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday within minutes of commencement of proceedings due to opposition protests.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, Congress MPs along with a few other opposition members came to the well of the House shouting slogans against the government.

BJP women members, who were standing in the second row of the Treasury benches, too stood up and raised counter slogans.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, first requested the members to sit down in their respective seats.

Solanki repeated his requests but as the members ignored his please, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)