Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Oppn Protests On Manipur

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following continuing protests by opposition members seeking to raise the issue of violence in Manipur. As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members started shouting slogans and displayed placards. Some were in the well of the House and some stood near the speaker's chair.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they will be given time to raise the issues.

BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, standing near his seat, also raised slogans on the violence in Nuh in Haryana Three questions and related supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour. As the protests continued, the chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Protests on the Manipur violence have disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20.