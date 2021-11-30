Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over various issues.

This is the second straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted due to protests after the Winter session began on Monday.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they were not doing the right thing and urged them to discuss issues during the Question Hour.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm. PTI RAM NAB DV DV

