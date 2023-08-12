Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Begins Preparations, List Of Probables To Be Out Soon

The Congress, which is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in one phase after another, has started the process of selecting probable candidates. Of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, only one has a sitting MP i.e DK Suresh from Bengaluru rural, who contested in 2019.

While KH Muniyappa is a member of the Lok Sabha assembly, Mallikarjun Kharge is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Of the remaining 25 Lok Sabha seats, Congress is yet to find strong candidates. Therefore, if the selection of candidates starts now, there will be enough time for campaigning. This is the reason why the AICC wants to get the names of probable candidates by the end of August.

The high command has asked KPCC to strengthen Congress by winning at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats. Hence, the KPCC also wants to achieve the target by fielding consensus candidates.

The situation for the 2024 elections will not be the same as the Congress has won from 135 assembly constituencies in the election this year.

A senior Karnataka Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said, "As part of this effort to secure 20 seats, caste-based meetings are planned to be held and the first round of meeting of minority leaders was held. Just as Muslims had collectively supported the Congress in the assembly elections, in the Lok Sabha elections too, the aim is to tour the state with prominent leaders being the face of the party and hold rallies in Muslim-dominated areas to woo the JD(S) voters."

As far as the candidates are concerned, information is being collected from the MLAs in each Lok Sabha constituency, council members and district units. Who are the ticket aspirants? Who will be the candidate for the party? How can the benefit of the caste equation be affected? Who can give an equal fight to defeat the sitting MPs? The high command has collected its opinion on the issue and the process is intended to be completed by the end of this month confirmed sources to Republic.

Congress determined to retain what was secured in assembly elections

The calculations for the Assembly elections will be different from that of the Lok Sabha elections. However, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was leading in 171 assembly constituencies in the state. Due to this, it was able to win 25 seats easily. In the May 2023 assembly elections, the Congress was leading in 136 assembly seats. If this lead is maintained in the parliamentary elections, the Congress is hoping to win more than 16-17 seats.

Three ways for Congress to achieve Mission 20 in Karnataka

1. Candidates who lost in the 2019 election can be considered if they are strong or if the sitting MLAs are strong beyond their constituency they should be fielded.

2. Finalising candidates as per caste equation, which has the potential to upset the caste equation of the BJP candidate.

3. Without giving importance to experimentation in the party and if there is no capable candidate, Congress will have to woo strongmen from either BJP or JD(S) and field them.