Lok Sabha Monsoon Session: Six Bills Introduced Amid Opposition Protest Over Manipur

Manish Tewari of the Congress opposed the introduction of the bill, claiming the House lacked "legislative competence" to do so.

Press Trust Of India
The five bills were introduced amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha | Image: PTI


Six bills, including the one to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the violence in Manipur.

Soon after laying of papers, Speaker Om Birla asked Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

He said the measure transgresses on the right to privacy and separation of power and suffers from the malady of excessive delegation.

The bill was later introduced by a voice vote.

The House then took up the moving of a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

After that, five other bills were introduced amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue.

Minister Rai then moved to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill was introduced by a voice vote with no opposition member opposing its introduction.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was also introduced by Rai following a voice vote. Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference opposed the introduction of the measure claiming that the Reorganisation Act is a "constitutionally suspect law".

He said the matter is sub judice as the Supreme Court is examining the matter. "It is against constitutional propriety to amend an Act which is under judicial scrutiny," he said.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar and Arjun Munda then introduced the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, respectively.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi introduced the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

Opposing its introduction, N K Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party said it is against the principle of federalism.

He said it will adversely affect public sector undertakings as well as the safety and security of the nation. He said multi-national corporations will benefit from the amendment bill.

Joshi said no objection can be raised on the legislative competence of Parliament with the regard to amending the mines and minerals law.

The bill was introduced after a voice vote.

