Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, Who Was In Parliament Till Dec 20, Tests Positive For COVID

BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday despite being fully vaccinated. Danish Ali took to his official Twitter account to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus and said that he has mild symptoms.

In the tweet, the MP had asked people who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get themselves tested. The BSP leader attended the ongoing winter session of Parliament till Monday.

Kunwar Danish Ali, wrote in the Tweet, “Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt”

COVID-19 Situation in India

This comes at a time when the newly detected Omicron variant has been rapidly spreading across the nation. As of Tuesday, around 200 cases have been detected in 12 states and out of these 200 cases, 77 have already been recovered. Maharashtra and Delhi each have 54 Omicron variant cases, whereas Telangana has 20, Karnataka has 19, Rajasthan has 18, Kerala has 15, and Gujarat has 14.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, India recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,47,52,164 and the total death toll to 4,78,007, respectively. There are currently 79,097 active cases. Today, 8,043 recoveries were made in the country, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,41,95,060. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased by 3,170 cases.

The active cases account for 0.34 % of infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.40 %, the highest since March 2020. The number of patients who have been cured of the condition has increased to 3,41,95,060.

Amid the ongoing scare of the ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant, Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech has submitted the phase III clinical trial data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to get approval for the booster dose of their intranasal COVID-19 vaccine named 'BBV154,' as per sources.

