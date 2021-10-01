On Thursday, former Union Minister Preneet Kaur announced that she would continue to stay in Congress even as her husband Amarinder Singh decided to leave the party. Having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Patiala 4 times since 1999, she served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government from 2009 to 2012. Speaking to the media, she affirmed, "I will stay in the Congress and will stick to my position (as Patiala MP). I have no intention of quitting".

Notably, the Sonia Gandhi-led party won 7 out of 9 Assembly seats that fall under the constituency represented by Kaur in the 2017 Assembly polls. Earlier, Singh declared that he was not joining BJP but vowed to defeat Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu from whichever seat he contests. Moreover, he reiterated that Sidhu cannot interfere in the appointment, posting, or transfer of officials as it is the sole prerogative of CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress pushes Amarinder Singh to the brink

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics and did not rule out joining BJP.

On Wednesday, the former Punjab CM set the rumour mills abuzz by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. Having resigned owing to the humiliation meted by the Congress leadership, Singh has not ruled out joining BJP. Officially commenting on the meeting, the Congress leader mentioned, "Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification".

A day later, he met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss security-related issues before returning to Punjab. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that he is likely to float a new party that will be based on the broad theme of 'security of the state and the nation'. Sources also revealed that Singh is in talks with 'like-minded parties' to have a tacit understanding in the 2022 Assembly polls.