Lok Sabha MP Proposes Ban On PFI, Blames Organisation For 'pre-planning Amravati Violence'

At a time when the PFI is under the scanner of the Madhya Pradesh government, a proposal to ban the organisation was put forth to the Parliament on Wednesday. During the ongoing Winter session, Member of the Lower House of the Parliament Manoj Kotak cited the recent events of violence in parts of Maharashtra over the alleged demolition of a mosque in Tripura, and said that 'it was all panned by organizations like PFI and Raza Academy'.

"The matter should be probed, and a ban should be put on organisations like the PFI and Raza Academy," MP Manoj Kotak said in the Parliament.

Lok Sabha MP proposes ban on organisations like PFI

In an exclusive conversation with Republic later in the day, Manoj Kotak confirmed proposing a ban on organisations like PFI. "What happened in Maharashtra was that Hindus were specifically targetted in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon in a planned manner. There was no incident in Tripura that was displayed on social media and according to that the minorities have come on roads and specifically targetted Hindu establishments," Manoj Kotak said.

The MP added, "This has been done by PFI and Raza Academy. They have repeatedly been doing these kinds of things, so I demanded in Lok Sabha today the incident should be probed, and the organisations should be banned.

महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती, नांदेड़ में त्रिपुरा की झूठी अफवाह की आड़ में हिन्दू को लक्ष्य कर हिंसा फैलाई गई । संसद में सदन से पुलिस और राज्य की संदिग्ध भूमिका की जांच की मांग की और "Raza Academy और PFI" जैसी देश विरोधी संस्था को बैन करने का प्रस्ताव दिया। pic.twitter.com/kYkerxBpfm — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) December 1, 2021

Violence in districts of Maharashtra

On November 12, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati city, over 8,000 thousand people gathered outside the District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to the purported atrocities against the minority community. Thereafter, stone-pelting was witnessed at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. The next day, in protest against rallies organised by Muslim organisations, the BJP organised a bandh. During the bandh, an angry mob took to the streets and hurled stones at shops. The police baton-charged to bring the situation under control.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane lodged a police complaint against Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and office-bearers of Muslim organizations over their alleged involvement in the incident. Downplaying the role of Muslim organizations, Shiv Sena alleged that "fake Hindutvawadis" committed the Amravati violence in order to win the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.