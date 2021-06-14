Lok Sabha Notifies Pashupati Paras As LJP's Leader After His Mutiny Against Nephew Chirag

Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of the late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha, instead of the late Paswan's son and current LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Having the support of five LJP MPs in the lower house, Paras was notified as the Lok Janshaskti party leader instead of Paswan’s son Chirag.

Five of the LJP's six MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed him a written request for appointing Paras as their leader in place of Chirag Paswan. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification, listing Paras as the leader of LJP.

The MPs namely - Pashupati Paras, Prince Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief, deserting the LJP scion.

Paras on Monday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew has been a strong critic of the supreme JD(U) leader. "I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, the MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

He asserted that 99% of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and it fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls.

The LJP has been on the brink of collapse, he said in reference to its poor show in the polls, and lashed out at "anti-social" elements in the party, an apparent pointer to a close aide of Paswan whose proximity to him has not gone down well with many party leaders.

Chirag Paswan wants to remain party chief

Becoming the victim of a mutiny by his own party, Chirag Paswan on Monday proposed a formula to his uncle Pashupati Paras after he was elected as the LJP's legislative chief. As per sources, Paswan has decided to drop the fight if he is allowed to continue as the LJP President while Paras leads the party in the Parliament. This comes even as Paras denied Paswan a meeting, despite the younger leader having waited outside his residence for half an hour.