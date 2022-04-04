Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to take measurements of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The bill was passed by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

The bill replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

"There should be no apprehension," he added.

"Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques. We have to try to take criminal justice system to the next era," Shah said. PTI SKU SMN

