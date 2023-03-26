Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Major Question Before Congress - Who Will Be Party's Face Now?

Despite the current political scenario in the country indicating that it is difficult for former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party is hopeful that he will get relief from the court and will once again be the face of the Indian National Congress (INC) in the 2024 general elections and that the party is not considering any other possibility at present.

However, the present situation has raised several questions before Congress, to which the senior party leaders are silently introspecting. Amid the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to happen next year, the major question before the party is who will be the party's face for the biggest political battle? Will the party be considering the possibility of making the next election a Narendra Modi versus Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest? Who will be the party's candidate from the Wayanad constituency, after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Lok Sabha? and will the opposition contest the 2024 elections without a prime ministerial candidate?

Some party leaders have said that the party is not considering the possibility of making the next election a Narendra Modi versus Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest right now. Not only Congress, allies and opposition parties are also bewildered over Rahul Gandhi's two-year sentence in a defamation case and loss of his membership of Parliament. Some parties in the opposition want the next election to be fought without a face.

It is being considered that going to the elections without a prime ministerial candidate will also build a plot to bring Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mayawati and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Leader Naveen Patnaik together on one platform.

What senior Congress leaders say

According to a faction of the party's leader, with almost one year left to go for the Lok Sabha elections, considering any other option may severely demoralize its supporters and voters. One of Congress' senior leaders has said that the question is irrelevant whether the Congress will find its face for 2024 since the 2024 elections are far away from now and the party is expecting that former Wayanad MP will definitely get legal relief from the court.

On the other hand, senior leaders of opposition allies believe that the developments with Rahul Gandhi may delay the election preparations of the Congress. In fact, the opposition was constantly putting pressure on Congress that within a short period of time to go for the general elections, the party should speed up the work on opposition unity.

As per political sources, there is a section in the Congress party, including the party's chief minister, who wants to go ahead with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, if contesting future elections for Rahul Gandhi becomes difficult. However, the leaders of the allies of the Congress party don't seem to be interested in this option.

Wayanad candidate?

On the question of who will be the candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, after the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's membership, the party refrained from throwing any thoughts on it. But, according to the party sources, it is being said that the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal, could be the next candidate from Wayanad if a by-poll on the seat is declared.

Venugopal, who is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan is considered a strong face of the party in the state of Kerala, as he comes from the state.