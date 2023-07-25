Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests On Manipur Violence

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as opposition parties continued with their protests on Manipur violence.

Members from various opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise the Manipur issue immediately after the House convened and some of them shouted slogans.A visibly peeved Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members not to indulge in sloganeering, saying it will not help resolve the issues and requested them to be on their seats.

He told them that the Question Hour should continue as important issues are to be discussed and that time will be given to them to raise their issues.Further, Birla said the members should uphold the decorum of the House and discuss important issues.

When the proceedings commenced, Opposition members were infuriated as very few BJP members were present in the House as most of them had attended the BJP's weekly Parliamentary party meeting in the morning and were apparently on their way to the House.More BJP members started coming into the House after the Question Hour began.

Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour but no supplementaries were asked by the Congress members whose names were listed. As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes of convening and now the House will meet again at 2 pm.Opposition parties have been protesting the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon session started on July 20.