Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid sloganeering by treasury and opposition benches over a report on Chinese funds coming to India. As the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of a news report in the New York Times which claimed that web portal NewsClick has received Rs 38 crore funding and the money has been used to create an anti-India environment.

Dubey alleged that NewsClick is a member of anti-India 'Tukde Tukde' gang, and demanded that the Government investigate the beneficiaries of the fundings. "... Between 2005 and 2014, Chinese Government has paid money to Congress .... Congress wants to divide India ...," Dubey alleged in Lok Sabha, amid opposition uproar.

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House when Dubey raised the issue. As members from the opposition and treasury benches continued to be on their feet, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.