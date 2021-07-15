Lok Sabha Secretariat Writes To 3 MPs Under Anti-defection Law; Seeks Response In 15 Days

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued letters to MPs Shishir Adhikari, Sunil Kumar Mandal, and YSRCP rebel K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju after receiving complaints against them under the anti-defection law.

"Lok Sabha Secretariat issued letters to MPs Shishir Adhikari, Sunil Kumar Mondal, and K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in response to petitions received under the Anti-Defection Law," said ANI, quoting sources.

The Anti-Defection Act, which was included in the Constitution in 1985 by the Rajiv Gandhi government, sets provisions for the disqualification of elected Parliament members on the grounds of defection to another political party. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the MPs to reply to the petitions within 15 days of receiving the letters.

Earlier this year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay had urged Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to disqualify Sunil Mondal and Sisir Adhikari who joined the Opposition BJP before the recently concluded Bengal assembly polls. Bandyopadhyay has sought action over his petitions regarding the same.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress also demanded the disqualification of K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as a Lok Sabha MP, for his 'anti-party activities'. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Raju in May on a slew of conditions. He was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks.

Monsoon Session of Parliament

The letters from Lok Sabha Secretariat come ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that will take place from July 19 to August 13. The sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

The Lok Sabha secretariat had earlier revealed that the Centre has listed 23 bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming session. This includes 3 bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

After the hampering of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in the parliament due to COVID-19 in 2020, 19 business days have been given to the Houses to deliberate on bills of importance this year.

(With inputs from agency)