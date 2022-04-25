Lok Sabha Seeks Factual Note From Maha Govt On Navneet Rana's Caste Abuse Plaint In 24 Hrs

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday sought a report from the Maharashtra Government over MP Navneet Rana's complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, wherein she alleged that she was ill-treated and faced casteist abuse while in lock-up at the Khar Police Station on April 23.

As per sources, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought a report asking: "Why was no action taken if there was a need? What exactly happened? and how the event transpired that led to Navneet's arrest?"

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting them to send a 'Factual Note' (both in Hindi and in English) on Navneet Rana's case obtained from the Government of Maharashtra within 24 hours to be placed before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Navneet Rana accuses police of using casteist slurs against her

In the letter sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accessed by Republic TV, Rana alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and not allowed to use the washroom on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste. Moreover, she asserted that the treatment meted out to her was worse than how animals are treated. Contending that her arrest was illegal, she maintained that she had no intention to incite any religious tension by reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Navneet Rana said, "I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided." She added, "I wanted to use the bathroom late in the night. The police staff present there paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language and several abuses on the ground that I belong to the Scheduled Caste were hurled at me. I was told that we don't let people from Neechi Zaat use our bathrooms."

Meanwhile, Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rani's petition to quash one of the FIRs lodged against them in the Hanuman Chalisa row has been dismissed in the Bombay High Court. The petition was dismissed by a bench comprising Justices PB Varale and SM Modak, citing that it was "devoid of merit".

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'.