Lok Sabha Speaker Congratulates Pashupati Paras On Induction As Cabinet Minister

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday congratulated the new-appointed cabinet minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. He said that through innovations Paras will pave way for the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs. Earlier today, the 68-year-old Union Food Processing Industries Minister met the Lok Sabha speaker at his residence.

"Food processing sector is full of possibilities. Pashupati Kumar Paras will pave the way for the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs through innovations," Birla said.

On Wednesday, Paras was inducted into the new Modi cabinet and took charge as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Paras, who previously headed Lok Janshakti Party's Bihar Unit and is presently the national chief of its breakaway fraction, is LJP's Legislative leader in Lok Sabha.

Chirag vs Paras

Late Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag and younger brother Paras have locked horns since four MPs from the party sacked the former as party's chief and elected the latter as the leader of the party in the Lower house.

Following this, Chirag filed a petition in Delhi High Court to remove Paras as the party's representative in Lok Sabha. However, the court rejected the plea saying that "internal disputes of the House lies with the Speaker."

Reacting to the court's decision, Paras said he is the political successor of his late brother and not Chirag, who may be a claimer to his father's properties.

"I respect the court's decision. Chirag Paswan has the right to Ram Vilas Paswan's property. He is my nephew, I'll not cause him pain, but he has strayed off track. Everyone has gone against him," Paras said, adding, however, "by Hindu law and the Indian constitution, Chirag Paswan has the right to late Ram Vilas Paswan's property. However, I was blessed with his political legacy."

Paras, a politician with over four decades in public life, spent a large portion of his career under the hood of his late brother. After Paswan's death, Paras now seems composed to come into his own.

(with inputs from ANI)